Newspaper summaries-April 5 2017

Daily Nation

Kalonzo: I am not your traitor: As the clocks ticks towards the deadline on the choice of the Opposition’s presidential flagbearer, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka’s public demeanour has changed. The smooth, diplomatic posture has been replaced by a rough, populist stance as the jockeying on who will take on President Uhuru Kenyatta in the coming elections hits the home stretch. The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader has admitted as much but he is still unhappy. His body language when among his National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principals betrays him — a little withdrawn and uncharacteristically quiet. He is no longer the cheerful, boisterous soul of the Narc days — when he bolted out of then ruling party Kanu to help wrest power from the Nyayo regime.

Finally, cheaper ugali for families: Action was taken yesterday to reduce the price of maize flour by offering for sale one million bags of the grain from the Strategic Grain Reserve to millers. This is hoped to neutralise the cost effect of traders, who have been hoarding maize in the hope of selling it at higher prices. The shortage has pushed the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour to an all-time high of Sh153, from Sh130 three weeks ago. Each of the 90-kilogramme bags to be released from the National Cereals and Produce Board will sell at Sh3,000 — way cheaper than the current market price of Sh4,500.

Fake papers used in rail land payout: Top officials in the Lands ministry yesterday appeared to confirm fears that taxpayers could have paid up to Sh1 billion as compensation for land irregularly allocated to individuals. This was after the officials admitted that documents on whose strength land was bought for the standard gauge railway and millions paid out could not be trusted. The admissions by the team led by Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi resulted in a dramatic conclusion of hearings in the consideration of a petition for the removal from office of National Lands Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri. The committee wound up hearings as it went to compile its report on the petition by former journalist Mugo Njeru that his claim to a piece of land, for which Bakhresa Grain Millers was paid Sh82.5 million, was invalid.

The Standard

Joho in another run-in with the police: Migori Governor Okoth Obado has ruled out ditching the Orange party a day after he was caught in the middle of campaign violence with Governor Hassan Joho. The development came even as party leader Raila Odinga’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, said Joho and Obado held talks at Odinga’s Secretariat at Capitol Hill, Nairobi. “The two condemned the violence that occurred at the party’s meeting in Migori on Monday. They agreed to support free and fair nominations. Mr Joho, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, assured the party fraternity that there were no preferred candidates,” said the statement.

Tycoons lose big in Jubilee cards gamble: Crafty Jubilee Party aspirants who invested millions in the party’s smart cards to get a head start in the primaries are counting their losses. The aspirants have been left with unsubscribed cards for which they paid millions of shillings while others are waiting for the delivery of orders made to the party headquarters. But it is emerging that the party is no longer keen to use the electronic cards that were used in membership recruitment following complaints and concerns that many are still not activated. Party vice chairman David Murathe said in total, the party sold 7.5 million smart cards, meaning aspirants forked out at least Sh150 million.

The Star

Why NASA is not about to name its candidate: NASA has delayed naming a presidential candidate for tactical reasons, not because of discord or inability to decide, insiders say. The alliance will wait until the last possible moment to unveil its ticket, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama told the Star yesterday. He is on NASA’s 12-member National Coordinating Committee. The IEBC deadline for reporting candidates is May 10. The election is on August 8. Despite a torrent of criticism, mockery and anxiety over delay, the strategy is to take Jubilee by surprise, Muthama said. “We have finished our work (Tumemaliza kazi yetu) and we are just polishing finer details. We will continue meeting,” Muthama said.

Cops suspected in fresh case of extra-judicial killing in Kiambu: Another case of police extrajudicial killing has emerged following the shooting of a woman, her son and his friend in Gathiga, on the outskirts of Nairobi. A group of men on Saturday invaded the family home and pumped bullets into the three, killing them on the spot. Cartridges recovered from the house have now been confirmed as government issued. It is the same kind of bullets given to police and the military. On Saturday, James Ndung’u, 24, was taken home on a boda boda by his friend Peter Waweru, 19. They were in the house with Ndungu’s mother Hannah Mumbi, 43, when a group of people burst in and shot them.

Moi University ‘lacked capacity to teach law’: The Council of Legal Education has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions to take legal action against Moi University School of Law for misleading the public over its capacity to offer a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree programme. The council withdrew the university’s license to offer legal studies in September 2015, after a series of audits and inspections. The council’s report, dated September 23, 2015, noted the institution was “severely incapacitated” and could, therefore, not deliver the Law programme as initially anticipated. An earlier decision in March 2015 also barred the institution from offering a Masters of Law (LL.M) programme.

Business Daily

Swazuri paid fraudsters Sh1 billion for public land: National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri colluded with fraudsters to pay more than Sh1 billion in compensation claims for land that belonged to the government, MPs heard yesterday. Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said the commission may have used “fake or non-existent” letters of allotments, Part Development Plans (PDP) and Survey Plans as a basis for making compensation worth Sh300 million for five parcels of land that lie along the railway corridor reserve in Embakasi. Prof Kaimenyi told the National Assembly’s Land committee that his ministry could not authenticate documents presented by petitioner Mugo Njeru for compensation of land LR No. 15100.

Senator joins Del Monte, Murang’ a land lease dispute: Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has been enjoined in a suit fruit juice maker Del Monte filed against Kiambu and Murang’a counties over a land lease row. A three-judge bench led by Justice George Odunga yesterday allowed his application to be enjoined saying evidence before court showed that he had been involved in the discussions centred around the need for Del Monte to surrender part of its land for public use. “We think that sufficient interest has been shown to assist the court unravel the real reasons why Del Monte’s leasehold interests may not be renewed unless it surrenders the 1,500 acres of land mentioned,” read the judgment delivered yesterday.

Millers get cheaper maize to arrest surge in flour price: Consumers of maize flour are expected to start getting relief at the shops next week when consignments milled out of the one million bags of cheaper maize from the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) hit the market. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett and his Treasury counterpart, Henry Rotich, yesterday said millers will start accessing the grain from today at Sh3,000 per bag or Sh1,500 below the prevailing market price of Sh4,500. “Release of stocks from SFR is just a short-term intervention measure that should see retail prices drop to Sh115 in the next one week,” said Mr Bett.