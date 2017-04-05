News highlights-April 5 2017 You have up to midnight to name Kalonzo NASA flag bearer or else…

You have up to midnight to name Kalonzo NASA flag bearer or else…

Opposition outfit, National Super Alliance (NASA), now has up to midnight to name Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as the flag bearer ahead of the August 8 General Election failure to which, Wiper will ditch the coalition.

Speaking to Citizen Television on phone, Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Francis Nyenze, said that Wiper will on Wednesday, April 5, make a major announcement that will also give direction on the party’s way forward adding that the opposition coalition must honour the 2013 Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) MOU signed between Kalonzo and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“Let’s be honest, let’s be sincere and honour our pledges, this one will be the last straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Nyenze.

Nyenze, who is also a close ally of Kalonzo Musyoka, maintained that Kalonzo was not ready to play second fiddle to anyone further dismissing the NASA technical committee comprised of experts that is mandated to name the best suited flag bearer.

Govt moves to arrest skyrocketing maize flour prices

The government has directed the National Cereals and Produce Board to release a million bags of maize to millers from Wednesday in a bid to lower the cost of maize flour in the country.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said with the shortage of maize in the region , millers have been unable to import maize into the country owing to high prices leading to the high cost of maize flour in the market.

With Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich having announced the zero rating of maize flour and the lifting of import duty on maize during his Budget speech last week, the government insists that millers must transfer the benefit to consumers in the next week.

The government says the move would bring down the cost of maize floor to 115 shillings per 2 kilogram packet. A 2kg packet of Unga currently retails at 140 shillings, 20 shillings higher than traditionally more expensive wheat flour.

Muhoro summoned in effort to re-open murder case against Tett

The Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro has been summoned to appear before a Kibera court on April 25 to give a report on ‘new’ evidence implicating former Assistant Minister Betty Tett in an alleged plot to kill advertising executive Andrew White following a business disagreement.

White through his legal representative told the court that he had made available new evidence obtained from private investigators and a whistle-blower, linking Tett to one John Linus Wachira who claimed to have been contracted by Bett to kill White, to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Aside from the whistle-blower, White makes reference to phone data records which he claims show contact between Tett and Wachira.