Mejja undergoes operation for undisclosed ailment

Rapper Mejja has been recuperating following a medical procedure

The ‘Landlord’ hitmaker has not yet revealed the cause of the operation

Mejja has been in hospital the past week following an operation that has left him healing up. He posted online that he would not be able to make some commitments due to the procedure, “Getting Ready For A Minor Operation, I Apologize I Won’t Be Able To Make The Maisha Mzuqa Interview On Ktn With @Jamal_gaddafi But Tune In Later In The Day My Kansoul Family Will Hold It down #Bablas Wagenge GODBLESS.” The accompanying picture had him laying in a hospital bed, not looking like the cheerful rapper that we know him as.

He has since updated that he is recuperating.

Still Recovering!!!! A post shared by Mejja Kansoul (@mejjagenge) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Fans have been sending him ‘get well soon’ wishes and we hope he’s back on the stage soon enough.