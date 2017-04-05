Jane Wacu returns to her former club Pipeline

She has won both international and in local tourneys.

Wacu had signed a 3-year contract with Kenya Pipeline.

Kenyan volleyball player Jane Wacu has completed the signing to join National women’s League Champions Kenya Pipeline.

Wacu ditched Prisons after a three-year deal she signed on Thursday morning which will see her absorb a better pay including house allowance and a comprehensive medical cover.

According to terms and conditions of the Federation of African Volleyball Wacu can participate in the ongoing Africa volleyball club Championship hosted in Tunisia but not eligible for the 2017 season.

Her departure to Pipeline creates a loophole for Rookies to take part in the prisons the first team.

The Kenya Pipeline Coach Munala had earlier named the team he will be working with at the Championship ending on April 16, 2017.

The team named includes; Janet Wanja, Noel Nasimiyu, Trizah Atuku, Agripinah Kundu, Esther Wangeci, Monica Biama Vilet Matuko Kasaya Melvin,Beldine Lucy Akinyi, Wafula Yvonne, Naomie Too Nafula Celestine, Joan Ateng’E Muindi and Edinah Khariokha Mwombe.