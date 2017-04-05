IEBC’s mock elections now set for June

Chebukati said that the artificial elections slated in June will ensure that the system works and reinstates public confidence among Kenyans two months to the elections.

The electoral commission has said it will conduct mock elections to test the efficiency and reliability of the equipment to be deployed in the August 8th general elections.

Speaking yesterday during a National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) leaders’ forum held in Limuru, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the artificial elections slated in June will ensure that the system works and reinstates public confidence among Kenyans two months to the elections.

“The exercise will be done through simulation; it will not be as physical as the elections. Data will be loaded and systems tested where only the major stakeholders will participate,” said Mr Chebukati.

He continued, “We encourage all stakeholders, political parties, civil society and the media to be part of the simulation exercise,”

Although the date of the mock poll is yet to be announced and the first batch of the equipment, including Electronic Voter Identification (EVID) and Result Transmission System (RTS) kits, is expected in the country on April 9.

“We shall be ready for the verification exercise from May 10 to June 10. We are encouraging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to verify their status in the register to avoid cases of missing names on the Election Day,” the chairman stated.

Chebukati’s revelations came only a day after Opposition leader Raila Odinga announced plans to establish a parallel results tally centre.

Raila reiterated opposition plans to establish a parallel results tally centre.

To back his claims, Mr Odinga cited the Elections Laws Amendment Act of 2016 provided for announcement of results at three levels the polling station, constituency and national –urging supporters to ‘adopt’ a polling station to ensure that happens.

“You have registered enough. What we want is that in all polling stations we have committees of 50 youths each then they communicate to us through video conferencing and keep us posted on who has voted and who has not,” he said at a political rally held in Kibra on Sunday.

However, Chebukati has since ruled the opposition out order maintaining that it was only IEBC was constitutionally mandated to announce poll results.

“If someone announces results which are not correct then that is a recipe for chaos and we do not want that to happen as a country,” he said.

Nevertheless, Chebukati said his commission was working with various state agencies to ensure security will be maintained through the electioneering period.

He said they were working with the National Council on the Administration of Justice chaired by the Chief Justice David Maraga to ensure police officers are adequately trained on how to manage the elections.

So far, 85,000 police officers have been identified to be trained on how to manage election crowds and understand the laws on elections.

