IEBC threatens to lock out candidates over escalating violence in rallies

The electoral commission has expressed concern over increasing reports of violence in political functions

The commission has threatened to invoke electoral code of conduct and lock out parties

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has warned political parties and aspirants engaged in any form of violence that they risk being locked out in the forthcoming General Elections.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said they are concerned about the rising cases of violence in political rallies across the country and the commission will not hesitate to invoke the code of conduct.

“The commission has noted with concern the increasing reports of violence in various parts of the country. We wish to inform all political parties and candidates that the commission will not tolerate any form of violence during political rallies and other political engagements,” Chebukati said.

“The commission wishes to remind all stakeholders of the sanctions for infringing the provisions of the code of conduct including warnings, fines and cancelling the right of political parties or candidates to participate in the election. The commission is ready to fulfil its responsibility of enforcing the code of conduct through the code of conduct enforcement committee,” Chebukati added.

Speaking during his weekly briefing on the commission’s preparedness to conduct the August polls, Chebukati said they will next week invite all political parties to familiariase themselves with the elections code of conduct.

IEBC warning comes just a day after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered investigations into chaos witnessed in Migori on Monday during an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rally, where gunshots were fired leaving a number of people injured and property destroyed.

During the confrontation, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s bodyguard sustained a bullet wound but it remains unclear who shot at him, with the Police Spokesman blaming local politicians for the mess.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado accused Joho and Senators James Orengo and Anyang’ Nyong’o of attempting to stage a ‘coup’ in his county by seeking to endorse his rival.

Obado who has since been summoned by the party organs to answer to accusations of fuelling mayhem denied having a hand in the turmoil pointing an accusing finger at Joho.