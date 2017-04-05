Defender David Owino urges Zesco United to be aggressive and challenge for title

Kenyan international defender David Owino Odhiambo has urged his teammates at Zesco United to be prepared to challenge for local and Continental titles.
The former Gor Mahia christened ‘Calabar’ dependable player has also a personal target of being among the nominees for the CAF African player of the year.
The influential defender who is enjoying his third season at the club is determined that he will drive the club to achieving the set targets of collecting silverware in all competitions.
“The feel is that we have the ability to win honors and even the Confederations Cup, we have a lot of strong teams both in the league and confederations cup meaning there will be a lot of competition but we are a strong team too and we are in these competitions to win. All we need is to work hard and not lose the team spirit that has built us over the past years,” he said.
The Harambee Stars vice Captain has meanwhile challenges youngsters being promoted from junior teams should not relax because the have started earning a full salary but instead he says they need to work harder and challenge for places in the first team.
The Kenyan, who is is a darling among fans both at the club and national team level played a crucial part as Harambee Stars beat highly ranked DR Congo in an international friendly match staged in Machakos county two weeks ago.
