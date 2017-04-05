Business highlights – New batch of maize flour will cost Ksh75 per 2kg packet, Irrigation Ministry says

Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme maize flour will cost Ksh75 per 2kg packet

The government has unveiled a plan that would likely see the price of maize flour fall by nearly half

The state will soon release the first batch of maize flour from the Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme at Ksh75 per 2kg packet

This is half the prevailing price in the market where the cost of the staple has reached highs of up to Ksh142

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa says Unga Galana, the maize flour brand from the scheme, will be a solution to the current high prices.

The high costs have seen the government zero-rate tax flour and allowed the import of duty-free maize to arrest the soaring prices. Mr Wamalwa says the flour has been milled and its currently at the stores in Galana awaiting distribution.

READ ALSO: Flour prices to fall in first week of April, Agriculture Ministry confirms

In his budget speech read on Thursday, March 30, 2017, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich proposed to exempt bread and maize flour from VAT. He further removed duty on importation of maize for the next four months.

Kenya Bureau of Standards moves to ban importation of used vehicles from Australia

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has banned the importation of used cars from Australia as the government body moves to execute its mandate

KEBS officials have discovered that most used Australian vehicles imported from Dubai do not have deregistration certificates from Government authorities in Australia

The state body has established that some of the vehicles were actually exported to Dubai as accident cars, having been written-off in Australia only to be repaired and sold to unsuspecting buyers

In order to ensure that used vehicles imported into the country are safe for use and that the importers are given value for money, KEBS has stated that all used vehicles shipped from Dubai are required to be inspected by KEBS Agents and issued with Certificates of Roadworthiness (CoR).

The Bureau’s latest move comes at a time when the government is working to revamp Kenya’s vehicle manufacturing sector.

READ ALSO: KRA seizes more luxury vehicles as body intensifies crackdown on tax evasion

German carmaker, Volkswagen, for instance began production at its Kenyan facility in Thika just outside Nairobi, in January. The move comes 40 years after it closed its original Kenyan plant. The new factory receives part assembled Polo and Vivo models from Volkswagen South Africa’s (VWSA) Uitenhage assembly plant in the Eastern Cape for final assembly. It will handle 1,000 cars this year, increasing over time to 5,000 units.

Equity Bank scoops Rescon Humanitarian Resilience Impact Award

Equity Bank has been recognised for the work the lender does in creating resilience through capacity building, improving livelihoods, innovations in cash transfers for recipients in remote and harsh terrain areas

The lender received the commendation at the Global Resilience Summit, also known as RES/CON, the premier annual international conference on the practice of successful resilience and disaster management in an evolving global environment

Equity Bank Director of Special Projects, Allan Waititu says the lender will continue to support its people in their social economic transformational journey

The Resilience Impact Award recognizes businesses that have excelled in improving community welfare, innovation, advancing local and global economies and disaster management.

The Bank was also recognized for its work in refugee camps in Kenya and Rwanda including Kakuma and Dadaab camps and for its leadership role and Chair of the East Africa Humanitarian Private Sector Partnership Platform (EA HPPP) which supports systematic long-term private sector, UN, NGO, Government and community partnerships to address impact of natural disasters and resilience building, long-term emergencies due to conflict and complex urban and out-of camp displacement situations.

READ ALSO: Equity Bank launches campus prepaid card to boost security, promote e-payments

The 3-day summit took place from March 7 to March 9, 2017 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, Zurich North America, Shell Global, the Walton Family Foundation, AECOM, Walmart and several additional sponsors.RES/CON attracts disaster-management and resilience-building practitioners and experts from around the globe and across the public, private and NGO sectors.