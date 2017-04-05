Business highlights – Biting drought may force government to shut down Masinga Dam

Animal feed companies forced to close shop as maize shortage hits distributors

Shortage of raw material has forced 10% of animal feed manufacturers to close shop even as the prices of their products skyrocket on account of limited supply of maize

The Association of Kenya Feeds Manufacturers (Akefema), which has a membership of over 90 milling firms, said they had been hit hard by the current shortage forcing them to accumulate stocks for up to a whole week before resuming operations

The scarcity has also seen the price of maize shoot up to Ksh4,500 a bag from Ksh3,500 last October

The price of a 70-kilogramme bag of chicken layers mash has increased to an average Sh3,000 from Sh2,400 last November. The price of dairy meal has increased by Ksh500 to sell at Ksh2,000 per 70 kg bag from Ksh1,500 in November.

Some members have closed shop because they do not have raw material, said John Gathogo, Publicity and Marketing Chairman at Akefema. Mr Gathogo said the association did not see any sign of improvement in the near future as maize supply remains tight. He said the move had forced manufacturers to send home casual workers while the permanent staff are facing layoff.

Manufacturers have been banking on Ukrainian yellow maize importation for cattle that is taking long to arrive in the country. The government wants to import yellow maize to ease pressure on the white variety used for human and animal food.

Research findings by agriculture think-tank Tegemeo Institute of Research indicated that Kenya produces enough maize to feed the population based on estimated per capita consumption, but other uses like seed, animal feeds manufacturing increase national demand.

Biting drought may force government to shut down Masinga Dam

The government may be forced to shut down electricity generation at its largest hydroelectric dam if the ongoing drought persists beyond a month, Energy PS Joseph Njoroge has said

He noted that water levels at the dam are about to get to minimum operating levels, which could see hydro-generation activities halted

Masinga’s minimum operating level is normally 1,037 metres and state-owned electricity producer, KenGen, will be forced to shut down its power plant if levels falls below 1,035.5 metres

Water levels at the dam, which is the main reservoir of the Seven Forks hydro stations, had gone down to 1,048.31 metres in January and is said to have further sunk in the last two months. The low water levels in Masinga are expected to reduce the hydropower contribution to the national grid by 27%, Energy and Petroleum, Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter said in a past statement.

KenGen switched on diesel-run generators early this year to supplement hydro-electric power. This has pushed the fuel cost charge to above 2.85 US cents (about Ksh2.94 ) per kilowatt hour from 2.31 US cents (Ksh2.38 ) per kilowatt hour in December.

The cost of power went up by about 5.5% in February. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows households who consumed 50Kwh paid an average Ksh588.20 up from Ksh557.40 in January. Consumers of 200Kwh parted with Ksh3,691.1 up from Ksh3,568.1 in January, a 3.4% jump.

Sale of Ksh150 million M-Akiba bond closes as Kenyans rush for last minute buy in

The government has fully sold its debut mobile phone-based bond worth Ksh150 million

Investor demand forced the sale to be closed ahead of time, the National Treasury has said

The offer was open for three weeks but it closed on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 when the target amount was reached

The state started selling the three-year bond, called M-Akiba, on March 23,2017 becoming the first to issue a mobile phone-based bond in the world. The Ksh150 million raised is the first tranche of the bond; the balance of Ksh4.85 billion goes on sale in June, 2017.

Some 102,000 people registered on their phones to invest in the bond, but only 5,000 of those made actual purchases, ranging from the minimum Ksh3,000 up to Ksh1 million – the maximum bought by a single investor, the Finance Ministry said.