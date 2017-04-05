Big news for Rugby lovers as the World body approves an international test match between Kenya and Germany in Nairobi

Big news for Rugby lovers as the World body approves an international test match between Kenya and Germany in Nairobi
April 5, 2017 20 Views

Rugby fans in the country have a reason to smile after the  World Rugby Organization has approved an international rugby test match between Kenya and Germany to be staged at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds May 27.

The match has been approved in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16.

The approval was communicated through a letter by the Head of Development and International Relations David Carrigy.

KRU boss Richard Omwela

“I can confirm that the World Rugby CEO has approved the match below in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16:

(1) Kenya v Germany – Msay 27, 2017, RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Germany  who sit 22nd in the current world rugby rankings, recently recorded their first win over Romania, beating the 16th ranked team in the world 41-38 in a Rugby Europe Championship match on 11 February 2017.

READ ALSO: Why Simba are down in the latest world ranking

These fixtures will set the tone for the Simbas Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign with starts with successive home fixtures  against Uganda ( 24 June),Tunisia (8 July) and Senegal (15 July) before playing away to Zimbabwe (22 July) and Namibia (29 July).

READ ALSO: Four reasons why Richard Omwela was re-elected Kenya’s Rugby Union Chairman

The Simbas will also host 26th ranked Hong Kong in a two match test series in Nairobi. The first fixture takes place on Saturday 19 August with the second fixture taking place on Saturday 26 August.

 

Previous Business highlights – Biting drought may force government to shut down Masinga Dam
Next After 'devil worship' video Raj releases 'explicit' short film titled 'SEXXY'
Tags ganda ( 24 June)GermanyHong KongKenyaTunisia (8 July) Senegal (15 July)World Rugby OrganizationZimbabwe (22 July) Namibia (29 July).
Category Sports

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Man United legend Ryan Giggs in frame for Swansea City job

Swansea City hope to have a new manager in place by Monday, with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Wales boss Chris Coleman the leading candidates. Bob Bradley was sacked

Sports headlines- February 20 2017 Tusker crash out of Caf Champions League
Sports 0 Comments

Sports headlines- February 20 2017 Tusker crash out of Caf Champions League

Tusker crash out of Caf Champions League Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker FC have been eliminated from the Caf Champions League after going down 2-1 to AS Port Louis of

Pipeline team set to represent Kenya at the Africa Volleyball club championship in Tunisia
Sports 0 Comments

Pipeline team set to represent Kenya at the Africa Volleyball club championship in Tunisia

The team has been training at Kasarani ahead of the Africa Club Championship and is confident that they will bring back gold and qualify to represent Africa at the World

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply