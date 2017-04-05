Big news for Rugby lovers as the World body approves an international test match between Kenya and Germany in Nairobi

Rugby fans in the country have a reason to smile after the World Rugby Organization has approved an international rugby test match between Kenya and Germany to be staged at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds May 27.

The match has been approved in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16.

The approval was communicated through a letter by the Head of Development and International Relations David Carrigy.

“I can confirm that the World Rugby CEO has approved the match below in accordance with the World Rugby Regulation 16:

(1) Kenya v Germany – Msay 27, 2017, RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Germany who sit 22nd in the current world rugby rankings, recently recorded their first win over Romania, beating the 16th ranked team in the world 41-38 in a Rugby Europe Championship match on 11 February 2017.

These fixtures will set the tone for the Simbas Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign with starts with successive home fixtures against Uganda ( 24 June),Tunisia (8 July) and Senegal (15 July) before playing away to Zimbabwe (22 July) and Namibia (29 July).

The Simbas will also host 26th ranked Hong Kong in a two match test series in Nairobi. The first fixture takes place on Saturday 19 August with the second fixture taking place on Saturday 26 August.