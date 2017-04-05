After ‘devil worship’ video Raj releases ‘explicit’ short film titled ‘SEXXY’

- Rapper/producer Raj had been accused of spreading ‘devil worship’ through his horror-themed film known as ‘EMAMBA’
- He followed that up with a more popular one called ‘SEXXY’
Raj is on a mission to ruffle some feathers but at least he’s making a splash on the scene. ‘EMAMBA’ was creepy hard to understand and hard to explain. It had a bunch of dismembered mannequins, some animal skulls and was short in an ominous grey room. It’s even hard to remember that there was actual music in the video because of how unsettling it is.
READ ALSO: South African rapper AKA set for Blankets & Wine
‘SEXXY’ is different but still distracting. So it involves a scantily clad woman, who doesn’t really do much but it interesting to watch. It’ also has more views than the first video and it’s not hard to see why. Raj also seems to redefining what ‘short film’ is.
You might also like
Campus Vibe – 8-4-4 might just be a thing of the past
Say goodbye to this tired system A high stakes meeting held on Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre has raised a few eyebrows. The summit where the future of
Strength of a woman: The great Mekatilili wa Menza
The emergence of Mekatilili wa Menza as an icon of the struggle of oppression against colonial rule was prophesied decades before her birth. The seer Me Po Ho or Mepoho
Hot Topics
Trey Songz hands street kid sh 5000 American RnB artiste Trey Songz who is in the country for Coke Studio Season 4 mashups is the talk of town after he
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!