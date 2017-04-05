After ‘devil worship’ video Raj releases ‘explicit’ short film titled ‘SEXXY’

After ‘devil worship’ video Raj releases ‘explicit’ short film titled ‘SEXXY’
April 5, 2017 17 Views
  • Rapper/producer Raj had been accused of spreading ‘devil worship’ through his horror-themed film known as ‘EMAMBA’
  • He followed that up with a more popular one called ‘SEXXY’

Raj is on a mission to ruffle some feathers but at least he’s making a splash on the scene. ‘EMAMBA’ was creepy hard to understand and hard to explain. It had a bunch of dismembered mannequins, some animal skulls and was short in an ominous grey room. It’s even hard to remember that there was actual music in the video because of how unsettling it is.

READ ALSO: South African rapper AKA set for Blankets & Wine

‘SEXXY’ is different but still distracting. So it involves a scantily clad woman, who doesn’t really do much but it interesting to watch. It’ also has more views than the first video and it’s not hard to see why. Raj also seems to redefining what ‘short film’ is.

Previous Big news for Rugby lovers as the World body approves an international test match between Kenya and Germany in Nairobi
Tags kisii rapRAJ kenyarajville kenya
Category Entertainment

You might also like

Campus Vibe – 8-4-4 might just be a thing of the past
Trending 0 Comments

Campus Vibe – 8-4-4 might just be a thing of the past

Say goodbye to this tired system A high stakes meeting held on Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre has raised a few eyebrows. The summit where the future of

Latest 0 Comments

Strength of a woman: The great Mekatilili wa Menza

The emergence of Mekatilili wa Menza as an icon of the struggle of oppression against colonial rule was prophesied decades before her birth. The seer Me Po Ho or Mepoho

Entertainment 0 Comments

Hot Topics

Trey Songz hands street kid sh 5000  American RnB artiste Trey Songz who is in the country for Coke Studio Season 4 mashups is the talk of town after he

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply