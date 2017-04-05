After ‘devil worship’ video Raj releases ‘explicit’ short film titled ‘SEXXY’

Rapper/producer Raj had been accused of spreading ‘devil worship’ through his horror-themed film known as ‘EMAMBA’

He followed that up with a more popular one called ‘SEXXY’

Raj is on a mission to ruffle some feathers but at least he’s making a splash on the scene. ‘EMAMBA’ was creepy hard to understand and hard to explain. It had a bunch of dismembered mannequins, some animal skulls and was short in an ominous grey room. It’s even hard to remember that there was actual music in the video because of how unsettling it is.

READ ALSO: South African rapper AKA set for Blankets & Wine

‘SEXXY’ is different but still distracting. So it involves a scantily clad woman, who doesn’t really do much but it interesting to watch. It’ also has more views than the first video and it’s not hard to see why. Raj also seems to redefining what ‘short film’ is.