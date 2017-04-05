3-day artists’ summit hosted by Kenyan rapper Juliani kicks off at Dandora hip hop city

Rap artiste Juliani is from today hosting a 3-day artists summit that will bring together creatives from all over Kenya to connect, network, share art and promote talent among youths

The summit was launched by community leaders in Dandora yesterday marking the first ever talent summit of its kind

Kenyan hip hop king Julius Owino popularly known as Juliani is back! The artists who has been off the limelight for a while is back with a summit in his Dandora neighbourhood that seeks to discover and grow talent among the youth. Juliani will from today 5th April 2017 through to Friday 7th April host artists from all over Kenya to DHC’s first Music Summit! A unique platform which seeks to mentor artists from various counties in Kenya on ways they can use music as a powerful tool for change as they explore active citizenship through the arts. Born and raised in Dandora, Juliani, a one time member of the group Ukoo Flani won the hearts of many with his lyrical prowess that has always leaned towards pushing for justice and equity in society.

‘This summit is an inclusive platform for creatives to grow, connect and network through the arts. We already have artists from Baringo, Bungoma, Kisii, Kisumu and Machakos and we are still expecting more from all over Kenya,’ said Juliani at the launch yesterday.