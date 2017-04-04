With resounding endorsements, Paul Tergat is in line to replace ‘father figure’ Kipchoge Keino

Paul Tergat made his candidature for NOCK presidency on Tuesday, April 4.

He was endorsed with 11 different federations to replace Kipchoge Keino.

The track legend has promised to change the face of the body if elected.

Elections will be held on May 5 in Nairobi.

As a younger, dynamic, determined and Vibrant Paul Tergat rose to read his manifesto on Tuesday, March 4, 2017, at a Nairobi hotel, he had emotionally followed endorsements from 11 federations.

In the high table sat Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jack Tuwei, newly re-elected Kenya Rugby Union boss Richard Omwela, Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa, he of ‘team change’, (all who had pleasantries about the the man of the slogan ‘New Dawn’) his close pal and FKF National Executive Committee member Nebea Murithi and the man of the moment the five-time world cross country winner.

In the relatively lower dining table sat, Andrew Mudibo boss of Kenya Table Tennis and who has been proposed for the position of Secretary General, Tennis Kenya Vice President Francis Mutuku, Kenya shooting federation’s Shwaib Buyana, Shadrack Muluki, he of Judo, Boxing chair John Kameta, and AK, Nairobi branch chair Barnabas Korir.

Then there was the third table with celebrated marathoner, Catherine Ndereba, Kenya Hockey Union vice president Ellyna Shiveka and retired runner Moses Tanui.

“My mentor and father figure Kipchoge Keino is an icon globally and as the athletics community, we look back to his achievements with awe admiration. That said, the world of sports is constantly changing with new technologies coming on board. It is in that line and many other things I accept your endorsement for the presidency of NOCK,” Said a smiling 48-year-old two-time Olympic 10,000m silver medallist.

“After serving the nation as an athlete for more than two decades, today marks another new chapter as I join another race in my career. For a long time, I have watched from the periphery in as far as the management of sports is concerned.

“At times, I have played a peripheral role just to ensure that the interests of athletes are taken care of.

However, time has come for me to lead from the front and it’s an idea I have thought of very carefully and consulted widely, too.”

The track legend who is a former world marathon record holder who declared he will be an all-inclusive office holder nonetheless named a preferred team, who together with him will have to seek election in the highly anticipated election on May 5.

Maluki, will be vying for the first Vice Presidency with Jack Tuwei going for the second vice president, Mudibo will vie for the position of Secretary General while Francis Mutuku will vie as his deputy.

Ellyna Shiveka will go for the treasurer’s position and will be assisted by John Kameta. A marathoner who has been serving as while athlete’ representative Catherine Ndereba, will seek election for the Committee Member together with Shwaib Buyana and Nebea Murithi FKF NEC Eastern Province. The team is not full yet with positions for athlete’ representative male and Female and women representative yet to be decided with Tergat reiterating the need to observe the gender law.

With the adoption of the new constitution, Tergat, who won a total of 13 World Cross-Country Championships, two consecutive World Half Marathon Championships, and two silver Olympic medals for the men’s 10,000 meters in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 and also holds a vote of IOC member will just need three votes from the remaining 11 federations plus Athlete Representative and a Committee Member to take over the leadership of the Olympic body from Keino, who has been at the helm since 1999.