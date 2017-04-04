Seychelles to offer employment opportunities to skilled Kenyan workers

Seychelles to employ qualified and experienced manpower from Kenya including teachers to bridge the gap of labor shortages within the country

The president of the Indian Ocean nation Danny Faure says its country is facing acute shortage of skilled workforce

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the move saying it is in line with Jubilee government to deepen bilateral co-operations between the two nations

Kenyans are set to secure employment opportunities from the government of Seychelles, the country’s President, Danny Faure has confirmed.

Faure who is in Kenya for a three-day state visit, says the Indian Ocean nation is facing a shortage of skilled and qualified human capital in various sectors of the economy.

The move is geared at deepening bilateral relations between Kenya and Seychelles.

“What we are doing now is to improve government to government ties,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said following a meeting between him and his counterpart.

“It is both our ambition and intention to ensure that we do everything that we can to deepen regional trade investment and to grow our regional economies by working together,” he added.

Kenyatta confirmed that Kenya would export teachers to Seychelles to support the country’s education sector.

He said the cooperation is geared at fostering the development of both nations.

Other areas of cooperation agreed upon by the two heads of state include tourism, maritime security, trade cooperation’s, horticulture, meet among others.

Kenyatta confirmed that Kenya has agreed to increase poultry exports to Seychelles and to form a joint meeting that would more than double the sales of the two nations.

“We have agreed to further increase direct flights between Nairobi and Seychelles via Kenya Airways thus increasing cargo potential,” said President Kenyatta.

Uhuru said the success the country has received in the recent past is pegged on improved co-operation between Kenya and other nations, including Seychelles.

President Faure said it makes more economic sense for his country to import beef and poultry from Kenya instead of countries like Brazil.

“On its part, Seychelles will support Kenya in developing its maritime sector, especially the fishing industry, which Kenya has paid little attention to since independence,” he said.

“We can help you develop your fisheries sector and your defense sector, specifically coast guard,” added Faure.

President Faure’s visit is the first visit in the African continent since he took over office six months ago.