Senator Ongoro defects from ODM

- Nominated senator Elizabeth Ongoro has cited frustration from the party as her reason for defecting
- The senator was barred from contesting Ruaraka parliamentary seat by the party’s disciplinary committee after her supporters clashed with those of the incumbent leading to the death of one person
Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro has defected from ODM, citing frustration from the party.
Her announcement comes a day after 850 ODM aspirants vying unopposed were given direct nominations ahead of the August 8 General Election.
The senator was barred from contesting for Ruaraka parliamentary seat in an apparent disciplinary action after her supporters fought with those of area MP TJ Kajwang in Mathare.
READ ALSO:Security assured as voter registration gets underway
Last month one person was killed and seven injured in a fight between supporters of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and those of Ongoro in Mathare slums, Nairobi.
Chaos erupted after the MP’s supporters stormed a meeting presided over by Ongoro on Wednesday.
Ongoro is set to have a press conference in her office tomorrow. Ongoro is yet to announce the party she has decamped to.
You might also like
We survived by eating rats, freed Somali pirates says
A group of sailors who were held hostage by Somali pirates for nearly five years survived in part by eating rats. One of the sailors Filipino sailor Arnel Balbero said
Wealthy Kenyans flock into mixed use developments as ‘boring’ properties lose their lustre
Wealthy consumers, along with Kenya’s rapidly-growing middle-class population are flocking into mixed use developments as standard housing units continue to lose their appeal. The latest research by real estate group,
Donald Trump wins US presidency
Republican candidate Donald John Trump has won the US presidential race after clinching the required 270 Electoral College votes to be confirmed president. By 10:30am local time in Nairobi, Mr
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!