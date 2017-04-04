Senator Ongoro defects from ODM

Nominated senator Elizabeth Ongoro has cited frustration from the party as her reason for defecting

The senator was barred from contesting Ruaraka parliamentary seat by the party's disciplinary committee after her supporters clashed with those of the incumbent leading to the death of one person

Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro has defected from ODM, citing frustration from the party.

Her announcement comes a day after 850 ODM aspirants vying unopposed were given direct nominations ahead of the August 8 General Election.

The senator was barred from contesting for Ruaraka parliamentary seat in an apparent disciplinary action after her supporters fought with those of area MP TJ Kajwang in Mathare.

Last month one person was killed and seven injured in a fight between supporters of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and those of Ongoro in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

Chaos erupted after the MP’s supporters stormed a meeting presided over by Ongoro on Wednesday.

Ongoro is set to have a press conference in her office tomorrow. Ongoro is yet to announce the party she has decamped to.