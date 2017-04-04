Mombasa Senator condemns killing of suspected gangsters in Eastleigh

Senator Omar says nothing justifies extrajudicial killings

The Mombasa senator calls for respect of the constitution and the rule of law

Mombasa senator Hassan Omar has condemned Saturday chilling video where a plain cloth police officer was captured in a video shooting unarmed suspected gangster in Eastleigh.

Omar said the action of the police amounts to extrajudicial executions.

“Like all Kenyans, I am appalled by the levels of insecurity and share deeply in the concerns that as a nation, we must never live in fear. Petty criminals reign our streets, criminal gangs rob and kill without mercy while terror groups threaten our safety and security,” Omar said.

“I affirm, nothing, nothing and absolutely nothing can mitigate, sanitise, rationalise or justify extrajudicial executions,” the Senator said.

Omar said as angry as we might be as a nation, the values and the Constitution remains strong and binding.

“I have been car jacked and robbed, mugged on the streets of Nairobi, lost valuables and people close and known to me through crime. I have felt the anger and pain and desired to shoot dead all criminals, but I am not them,” Omar said.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Saturday said it had started investigations and if there is culpability, ensure those responsible face full force of the law

Nairobi County Commander Japheth Koome has justified the killing.

“I buried a corporal from Kayole on Friday. The same gangsters shot dead another officer yesterday. Tell all gangsters that when they kill an officer,you am ruthless and they will get it from me,” Koome said.