Lobby group wants Mandera curfew lifted

The group argues that extension of the curfew has serious economic effect on the people of Mandera

The lobby group wants court to declare the extension illegal and unconstitutional

Northern Advocacy Organization has challenged the decision by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to extend the Mandera County curfew for three months.

The lobby group has filed a petition in court arguing that the extension of the curfew has effects on fundamental rights and freedoms of Mandera people.

The group now wants the court to order the Interior CS to lift the ban saying it is illegal and unconstitutional.

The NGO has further argued that the extension of the curfew violates the freedom of worship of the area residents especially the evening prayers.

Nkaissery last week, extended the 12-hour curfew imposed in Mandera on December 27 last year by another three months.

The CS said the order applies to Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, and Elwak.

The curfew also applies to environs of the said locations, extending 20km from the Kenya-Somalia border. The case will be heard ex-party this afternoon.