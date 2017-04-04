Latest news headlines-April 4 2017 Uhuru directs release of Ksh1.2bn to promote miraa

Uhuru directs release of Ksh1.2bn to promote miraa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the release of Ksh1.2 billion to implement recommendations to improve the profitability of miraa farming. He issued the directive on the cash which was allocated earlier, after a Task Force he formed to give recommendations on the miraa sector presented its report to him at State House, Nairobi.

Besides the Ksh1.2 billion being released for implementing the recommendations, the government has also allocated another Ksh1 billion, in the budget that was presented last week, for promoting the miraa sector.

READ ALSO: Munya fights back over miraa saga

President Kenyatta said all priority recommendations by the task force should be implemented within the year.

Police now launch probe into chaotic ODM rally in Migori

Police have launched investigations into yesterday’s chaos during a rally organized by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Migori County.

Gunshots were fired and injuries reported after chaos erupted at the event at Posta Grounds in Migori town following a clash between supporters of area governor Okoth Obado and his rival Ochillo Ayacko.

READ ALSO: Tobiko orders CID probe into Migori violence

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was set to launch his re-election bid at the rally that was also attended by ODM party luminaries Hassan Joho, Anyang’ Nyong’o and James Orengo.

And now, the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has ordered investigations into the incident.

Swazuri made illegal payments, NLC commissioners say

Commissioners of the National Land Commission yesterday accused Chairman Mohammad Swazuri of making illegal compensation for land that had already been reserved for the railway construction.

All the commissioners said the decision to compensate for about five plots in Embakasi at Ksh215 million and another in Mombasa had not been ratified by a committee as required by law.

READ ALSO: Swazuri to face MPs over Sh1million bribery claims

According to the National Lands Act, for such payment to be made a committee consisting of at least five commissioners has to sit and ratify the decision. This was however not the case.

Appearing separately before the parliamentary committee on lands yesterday, the committee said they did not sit anywhere and ratify any decision of payment to the land owners in Embakasi.