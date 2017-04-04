Kenya Secondary School Sports Association gets Sh14 million Sponsorship from Brookside dairy

KSSAs receives Kshs14 million sponsorship deal from a dairy firm.

Second term Secondary school games set to kick off next week.

Talent scouts appointed to select best players in basketball and hockey to join Strathmore university sports Scholarship.

Second term Secondary School games which kicks off next week has received a major boost from a dairy firm after it announced a Kshs14 million deal to fund the championship.

This year’s sponsorship deal has risen from the previous year which was totaling to Kshs12 million.

READ ALSO: Football legend Okocha enjoying Golf as he prepares for Barclays Kenya Open Pro-Am

This comes a few days after the Coca-Cola company gave Kshs15 million sponsorship to the KSSSA tournament at the Upper hill high School on Saturday.

The company also targets in selecting the best players in both basketball and hockey who will join Strathmore University for a Sports Scholarship program.

Due to the change of Constitution back in 2013, changes have been made in the regional games to replace provincial games with Coast region retaining its name, while Lake Region changed to its previous name, Nyanza while Highlands and Northern regions named as Eastern and North Eastern respectively.

READ ALSO: Gaming company Betway to kit Mathare United in 2017 KPL season

Statehouse girls will be hosting the rugby 15s, cross-country, heptathlon and decathlon and also swimming games while Nairobi school host Rugby matches.