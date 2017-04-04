Kaz Lucas gets gigantic strangely placed tattoo

Singer Karen Lucas has been laying low until now that is. Lucas who is not known to be particularly shy launched a podcast in 2016 with thespian Nini Wacera known as ‘The Spread.’ Well in an effort to explore her artistic side she has gotten a tattoo. And it is a sight to see.
Strangely enough fans seem to be all for it with comments such as “it’s super dope!!!!” and “Looks toooooo dope!!🔥🔥” being left at the post. Some of them by fellow celebrities.
The tattoo clearly inspired by Rihanna’s own ink which caused a wave of its own.
Kaz recently opened in 2016 as to why she has kept her fans waiting for so long without releasing new music stating that personal fears were the primary cause.”I am terrified to go on stage, hence this almost never ending musical hiatus. I feel like for the last 3 or 4 years, I have been waiting for life to begin, so in that way,” she said.
