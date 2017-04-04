Jay Z launching new champagne, it costs Sh.88,000 per bottle

- Rapper/mogul Jay Z is set to break a new high end drink into the market
- The champagne reportedly costs $850 per bottle
Beyoncé’s husband–because that is all we know him for these days–in partnership with Sovereign Brand & Armand de Brignac (responsible for the “Ace of Spades” champagne) will be rolling out a new bubbly soon. Reports indicate that this new bottle known as Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Two, aka A2, will cost and arm and a leg at $850.
Bloomberg reports that A2 hits the market on 18 April with only 2,333 bottles produced in total. In case you were planning on getting your hands on it you might have to hustle. Armand de Brignac CEO Sebastien Besson speaks to the media giant stating that even though the new version is $100 more than the original release, A2 is “accurately priced.”
This new variant is supposed to act as a collector’s item so we’re sure all the people at B Club will be sad they can’t wash their hands with it.
