International Jurists wants Inspector General of police to offer public apology over Eastleigh shooting

International Commission of Jurists argues that every person has right to life

The body wants President to assure the public of their security

International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) now wants Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet to offer public apology over Friday incident where an armed police officer was seen killing one of the suspects in cold blood as a crowd watched.

“The Inspector General of Police to publically issue an apology condemning the barbaric act of summary executions by Police Officers,” reads a statement by ICJ chairman Njonjo Mue.

Mue also wants the government to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into extra-judicial killings that have been on the increase in the last few years

Mue said the police officers suspected of committing the executions should be investigated, charged, and prosecuted following due process.

“The National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions conducts a comprehensive reform of the criminal justice system especially investigation and prosecution to ensure that those who are actually culpable of crime are apprehended and brought to justice,” Mue said

“The Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) condemns in the strongest terms possible the summary execution of two crime suspects by police officers captured by a witness live on video on Friday 31 March 2017 in Eastleigh area in Nairobi,” Mue added.

Mue said all state agencies are obligated by the Constitution of Kenya to respect and promote human rights as enshrined in Article 26 of the Constitution of Kenya which provides that “every person has the right to life”

Mue has also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to assure the families and the general public that law and order will be maintained in the country.