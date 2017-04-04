Government of Kenya to finance the development of Miraa collection hubs

The government of Kenya has today announced that it will finance the development of Miraa collection hubs in the growing areas for collection, sorting, grading and packaging.
In a meeting with the Miraa farmer’s task force at the state house today, the president said that the government will facilitate training of Agri-business on appropriate agri-business and entrepreneurship skills as it was recommended by the Miraa Taskforce.
In addition, the Government in collaboration with development partners will improve livestock breeds of dairy animals in Miraa growing areas.
County Governments has also been urged to provide litter bins in Miraa markets for waste management.
However, miraa farmers through government aid will receive appropriate subsidized fertilizer and even harvesting technologies will be adopted.
A promise has also been made by to the farmers that will get market Miraa in International Trade fair as proposed by the Miraa Taskforce.
The County Governments to develop common legislation to regulate the industry
Miraa traders’ associations to sensitize their members on the need to trade in licensed premises
A comprehensive registration of Miraa farmers will take shape to Government in planning
