Civil society introduces a platform dubbed ‘Dokeza’ to enhance public participation in law making

Dokeza platform creates public participation in opinion making.

It endeavors in making gazetted bills readily accessible for comment and public opinion.

Kenyans can freely engage in addressing the challenges they face in accessing, contributing and conversing with others about the bill and legislative proposals put forward by Parliamentarians or the government institutions after mzalendo launched a platform dubbed ‘Dokeza’.

Through the Dokeza portal, Mzalendo endeavors to make gazetted bills and proposals readily accessible for commentary and collating of public opinion both the technical expertise and general sentiments.

The platform also seeks to open up public participation in law making through legislative proposals or bills, collaborating with others to make legal language used understandable and also facilitate the public to easily post their agendas on social media.

After participants post their comments on the portal, the Mzalendo and its partners will collate, generate comments, edit and then submit to Parliament as memoranda.

The development of the platform came after public argued that they don’t fully congregate and critique the law in order, hence the system will enable bills easily accessible and understandable to the public.

“Dokeza will enable citizens to comment on bills and make their voice heard, “Mzalendo Executive Director Jessica Musila said.

With the youth being a majority in Kenya, Dokeza will also give them an opportunity to meaningfully participate in legislation.

It also focuses to see both the parliamentary staff, Public, government representatives, the civil society and the private sector fully takes part in the law making.