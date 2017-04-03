Xtatic announces that she has left interntaional label Sony Music

Rapper Xtatic had done what few artistes in the continent had even dreamed of doing. She signed up with a major label in 2012. It was a first for Kenya as no other local artiste had signed with a major music label in the country. Inside Dance Music reported it as, “It was through “The Prep Track”, as well as an earlier single, “Venom”, that ROCKSTAR4000’s Louw and the Sony team based in Johannesburg recognised the talent that Xtatic has been honing since she was a young teenager growing up in Nairobi, and signed her to a ground-breaking multi-record and full management deal.”

But all was not rosy. After years of being put in the back burner she fell off the scene. “First, being signed to Sony Music label stalled my career. As a company based oversees, they were not prioritising my career. Taking care of my two siblings and daughter at the same time also contributed a bit to my woes, but I will be fine. You know after my mother’s death, I had more responsibilities,” she said.

READ ALSO: WizKid inks deal with international music label

She also admitted that had taken to washing people’s clothes to earn money after high school and opened up about the compilations the signing had brought on, “I signed this deal when I was young and I didn’t think a big company like that would fall short of my expectations. Because I can’t do anything musical unless it’s with Sony I have put aside my music, I’m just doing an ordinary job now. One day I hope to mentor new talent, but for now I focus on providing for my family,” said Xtatic.

She has now announced that she is no longer a part of the music staple. “And by the power vested in me by the completion of a contract period, I now pronounce my time with/in SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, Done!!It’s been real. It’s been what it was, It’s been a heck of a ride but made it alive … oh yeah and it’s been 5 years as, I guess, it was supposed to be. Thank you for the lessons, contribution (however big or small, great or bad) to my artist life, and everything else. On to the next Chapter,” she wrote on Facebook.

READ ALSO: STL’s ‘Work’ featured on Tommy Hilfiger L.A Fashion show

And by the power vested in me by the completion of a contract period, I now pronounce my time with/in SONY MUSIC… Posted by XTATIC on Saturday, April 1, 2017

Maybe she can go back to making hits.