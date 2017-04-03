Willy Ambaka and Dan Sikuta Pulls out of Shujaa team for Hong Kong leg

Willy Ambaka and Dan Sikuta have pulled out of the Kenya Sevens squad for the Hong Kong and Singapore legs of the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series.

The two depandable players were not part of he team that left Nairobi on Monday, April 3.

Ambaka is out due to a personal commitment while Sikuta misses this tour due to work commitments.

READ ALSO:Oscar Ayodi Returns as Shujaa team for Las Vegas is named

The squad that was named on Friday, March 31, 2017 saw,Resolution Impala Saracens back Derrick Mayar as the notable inclusion and is set to make his debut for the national rugby sevens team at the Hong Kong Sevens slated for April 7-9 after making the list for Head Coach Innocent Simiyu’s squad.

The Shujaa’s influential player Billy Odhiambo was the notable ommission from Simyu’s 12-man squad that saw Oscar Ayodi and Leonard Mugaisi also ruled out of the seventh round of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

READ ALSO:Innocent Simiyu with dilemma as Shujaa drop a spot in IRB Series standings

The Kenyans have been grouped alongside series leaders South Africa, Canada and France in Pool B of the Hong Kong Sevens