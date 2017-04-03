UoN Students take on streets to pile pressure on administration to call for student elections

University of Nairobi students will today begin daily protests in a bid to compel the varsity management to call for delayed students elections.

Led by aspirants Mike Jacobs (Chairman) and Jamal Birkan (Secretary General) the students alleged that VC Peter Mbithi and Dean of Students Dr Dominic Wamuguda of conspiring to postpone the SONU polls until after the August 8 election.

“Why is it that the constitution of Sonu is being amended only weeks to the elections? Why is it that 90 per cent of the amendments are on Article 18 which focuses on elections?” Mr Mamba told journalist on Friday.

The two students’ leaders said they were against the varsity’s purported plans to push reschedule the SONU elections.

READ MORE: Campus vibe

Mike Jacobs, who vied against Babu Owino for the Chairmanship in 2016 in a contest that was marred with intimidation and chaos, also suspected that Dr. Wamuguda may be working with ‘selected students’ to delay the union elections through amendments to the SONU constitution.

“We are opposed to any amendments to the SONU constitution and we shall not entertain any further delays of the students’ elections,” he said.

Mr Jacob said they will be holding staggered demonstration starting today (Monday) to pile pressure on the administration so as to act in the best interest of the party.

“Comrades, will take over University Way, State House Road and adjacent roads,” he announced.

READ MORE: Self-sponsored varsity students to be vetted