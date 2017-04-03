Passaris: Why i ditched Nairobi governor for Women representative position

Esther Passaris who until her defection to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) yesterday was eyeing the Nairobi Governor’s seat currently held by Evans Kidero said the Nairobi race is choked with a lot political and tribal bigotry.

“Kenya to be united we must choose baba (Raila Odinga) as the NASA presidential candidate,” Passaris said when she addressed Kibra residents on Sunday.

Passaris who has promised a bruising battle to her opponents said that running on ODM, NASA or Jubilee has more advantages than running as an independent.

Infotrak pollster last year, Passaris was termed the preferred candidate to vie for women rep and was rated at 29 percent.

In 2013 Nairobi County Women Representative race Passaris came third after incumbent Rachel Shebesh and ODM’s Sylvia Mingala.

Controversial Nairobi businesswoman Esther Passaris has defended his decision to ditch her gubernatorial ambition for Women representative position saying the latter was a tall order for her.

“It is unfortunate that the contest has become a battle of two titans, between Jubilee party and NASA/ODM, Luo’s and Kikuyus against each other,” Passaris told Citizen TV Extra programme.

“I was to win this seat I needed something like over 500 million which I don’t have. I am happy to have taken a decision to contest the Women representative on an ODM ticket,” she added.

The businesswoman-cum-politician said that she took the decision to vie for the women representative position after she conducted a poll on her twitter account on whether to vie for gubernatorial seat, woman rep or Member of County assembly.

“My aspirations for Governor are proving to be unrealistic for 2017 for many reasons and for that I am sorry. What next? Let’s Win Together,” she posted.

Some 41 percent of her followers voted woman rep with 37 per cent voting for MCA, 12 per cent MP and 10 per cent Nairobi senator.

“Thank you to all who took the time to poll. Leadership is not about the leaders’ needs but the wants and needs of the people,” Passaris said.

“I have decided to return home to ODM, my first platform into politics. Although I was approached by most parties within NASA, it made more sense and a matter of respect that I go,” Passaris said when she addressed Kibra residents on Sunday.

She was followed by Rachel Shebesh at 26 per cent. At the time neither Passaris nor Shebesh had declared intentions to vie for the seat.

