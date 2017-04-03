Nyota Ndogo rocks the Go Down gig (PHOTOS)

April 3, 2017 54 Views

The monthly free show went down at the Go Down Arts Centre on Saturday, 1st April. Without a doubt Nyota Ndogo stole the show as she danced with the audience and performed all her greatest hits. Accompanying her was music legend Kidum and bright upstart Serro.

Becca, Mikayla and Lexi show a colourful moment at the event.

Kidum performing on stage.

Nyota Ndogo performing in the crowd at GoDown.

Makadem, Peter Carson and Tomo pose for a picture at GoDown.

Serro on the GoDown stage.

Tess Omollo,Diana Mogi,Sue Omollo and Sir Willis.

 

