Nyota Ndogo rocks the Go Down gig (PHOTOS)

The monthly free show went down at the Go Down Arts Centre on Saturday, 1st April. Without a doubt Nyota Ndogo stole the show as she danced with the audience and performed all her greatest hits. Accompanying her was music legend Kidum and bright upstart Serro.
READ ALSO: Victoria Kimani looked super hot at the MTv SHUGA premiere(PHOTOS)
READ ALSO: Koroga Women’s Edition proves to be a big hit (PHOTOS)
You might also like
4 terrible Kenyan dating apps that are not worth your time (and money)
Did you actually know these existed? Technology is great and it seems that Kenyans these days want to be jacks of all trades. Getting into the tech game and being
A little change goes a long way
Every new year, we make resolutions that are almost always never achieved because the resolutions are either too ambitious or too demanding. A wardrobe makeover is one resolution you can
Celeb chat with Patoranking
Is this your first time in the country? No, this is my third time in Kenya. Very nice people, great culture, lots of lovely ladies. Why the title ‘God Over
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!