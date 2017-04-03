Noti Flow’s April Fool’s joke, fools no one

- Rapper Noti Flow was in the April Fools spirit
- She posted that she would be running for office
- Nobody believed it
Rapper Noti Flow posted a picture of herself in her usual state of dress on a Jubilee poster with the caption, #jubileetukopamoja.
She posted it on April 1 and naturally nobody believed it was true, “Mi si hater but ushaanguka,” said aggreyodongo, “Hatuko pamoja, uko peke yako,” wrote brayokaka and melchizedeck_m added, “keep off drugs.” Later on the rapper clarified that it was in deed a joke by posting, “#happyaprilfools guys 😂 Can’t believe I actually got supporters 🙌 I love y’all #TeamNotiFlow,”although from most appearances the joke fell flat.
This also pales in comparison to the Haggah Macharia posters that went viral a few months ago. Which were obviously fake but that didn’t stop people from rallying for ‘Haggah.’
READ ALSO:‘Team Mafisi’ endorse raunchy ‘Haggah Macharia’ for Nairobi Women Rep
It would also be hard to vote for somebody who released that horrible song, ‘Birthday Cake’–please watch this video at your own risk as it is very NSFW and the definition of ratchet.
You might also like
Hot Topics
Mariah Carey does not know Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Queen of throwing shade, singer Mariah Carey, in an interview with Andy Cohen on his show ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Ask Dr X
Dear Dr X, I am engaged to a man I have known for over five years. Six months ago I had a momentary indiscretion and I can’t bear the guilt
51 percent of Kenyans still depend on their parents for their upkeep, says report
Kenyan youths are image conscious and are spending over 50% of their earnings on education and personal care items compared to other youth’s across the continent, a recent survey has
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!