Noti Flow’s April Fool’s joke, fools no one

Rapper Noti Flow was in the April Fools spirit

She posted that she would be running for office

Nobody believed it

Rapper Noti Flow posted a picture of herself in her usual state of dress on a Jubilee poster with the caption, #jubileetukopamoja.

She posted it on April 1 and naturally nobody believed it was true, “Mi si hater but ushaanguka,” said aggreyodongo, “Hatuko pamoja, uko peke yako,” wrote brayokaka and melchizedeck_m added, “keep off drugs.” Later on the rapper clarified that it was in deed a joke by posting, “#happyaprilfools guys 😂 Can’t believe I actually got supporters 🙌 I love y’all #TeamNotiFlow,”although from most appearances the joke fell flat.

This also pales in comparison to the Haggah Macharia posters that went viral a few months ago. Which were obviously fake but that didn’t stop people from rallying for ‘Haggah.’

It would also be hard to vote for somebody who released that horrible song, ‘Birthday Cake’–please watch this video at your own risk as it is very NSFW and the definition of ratchet.