Nairobi residents to have dry taps for three days

Residents of Nairobi and its environs will have dry taps from Thursday until Saturday this week in an effort City hall says is to improve efficiency of service.

According to the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, areas to be affected by the interruption include the entire Nairobi city-county, Kiambu town and parts of Machakos County being Mlolongo and Athi River EPZ.

The Company’s Head of Corporate Affairs Mbaruku Vyakweli stated that “customers should reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption.”

He said the interruption will involve shutting down the Mataara-Ngethu raw water pipeline for scheduled maintenance and for repair of leaks.

