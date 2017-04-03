Lyric Lab – Naiboi did not use ODG’s talents to the fullest

Naiboi ft Fuse ODG – Too much

Not sure what to think of this song. It’s a great match up but the biggest problem here seem so be that Naiboi did not use ODG’s talents to the fullest. The beat that should be ultimately danceable is marred by an annoying ringing in the background and ODG seems to be going through the motions. The dancers were also rather redundant. The visuals are great though but this song could have gone much harder.

Alliwah – Sikuangukia

There’s something about this song that’s deeply pleasant. It might be the beat but there is definitely something here. Alliwah has been off the scene for some time, musically speaking, it’s been a while since we got a non-novelty song from the singer but whichever way he may have landed on something with ‘Sikuangukia’. Now the visuals are not the greatest but he does carry the entire song alone so no theatrics on that end, it’s still a fun song to the very end.

Keep It Real – Sunday

The odd thing about this song is that the beat is so heavy that it’s surprising that a child can even carry it along. Keep It Real’s rap style is very obviously influenced by his father Eko Dydda. This snippet of a song showcases a fair amount of vocal ability from the 5 year old. It’s also his second single following ‘Baba Apendeza.’