Latest news headlines-April 3 2017 IEBC rules out parallel tallying centre by NASA

IEBC rules out parallel tallying centre by NASA

The Independent Boundaries and Electoral commission (IEBC) has told the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) to shelve its plans have a parallel tallying centre during the August 8th polls saying it’s not their role.

In a statement to the newsroom, the electoral commission says no authority or institution mandated by the constitution other than IEBC to manage and announce the final tally of all elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is only the Commission that is allowed under the law to count, tally, collate, announce and declare the results of an election. Other actors including political parties shall have access to the results within the framework established by the Commission,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Monday.

Chebukati has encouraged all players in the electioneering process to allow the commission to execute its mandate as set out in law’ reiterating that its commitment to a free, fair and credible election.

We are free to campaign, CS Wamalwa says of politics

Cabinet Secretaries are free to attend and hold political rallies provided they don’t hold any political positions, Water minister Eugene Wamalwa has said.

It has been claimed that Cabinet Secretaries are increasingly getting involved in Jubilee party politics contrary to the law.

Mr Wamalwa who is among the CSs who have been attending political rallies and campaigning for Jubilee re-election however said today that they are free to actively participate in politics.

“Section 23 (1) of the Leadership and Integrity Act allows a CS to participate actively in politics and the constitution only bars them from political positions,” Mr Wamalwa wrote on his Twitter account today.

Ex-PS Nabutola, husband attacked and wounded by thugs

Former Tourism Permanent Secretary Rebecca Nabutola and her husband are nursing injuries following an attack by robbers at their home on the outskirts of Nairobi Monday morning.

Police say Nabutola was hit on the knees and ankle while her husband was hit on the face by the four robbers who were armed with crude weapons in the attack that occurred at their Athi River home.

The couple told police that they lost expensive valuables -including a golden watch worth Sh350,000, a mobile phone and Sh20,000 in cash.

Athi River Police Chief Sharma Wariu says two suspects linked to the robbery have been arrested and are assisting them with investigations.

The thugs were armed with axes and other crude weapons according to police.