Kenya set to benefit from Sh155 billion New Development Bank energy project

The New Development Bank (NDB) has pledged Sh155 billion to light up Africa

It is projected that close to 645 million residents across the continent do not have access to electricity

The NDB was established in 2014 with Sh10.3 trillion share capital by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, often referred to as the BRICS group of countries which account for 42% of the world’s population

The New Development Bank (NDB) has committed Sh155 billion to help support Africa’s energy sector. The move is geared at accelerating growth and development in Kenya and across the continent.

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina lauded the move saying it is in line with the lender’s continental transformation agenda.

“I am very pleased that the New Development Bank is investing in the energy sector and I’d like to invite you to join us in this huge task to light up and power Africa,” Adesina told delegates at the 2nd Annual Meeting of the NDB.

Africa, he said, remains a viable business destination, noting that, despite the tough global economic environment, African countries continue to post resilient growth.

African economies grew by 2.2% in 2016, with growth projected to rise to 3.4% in 2017, he said, adding that 12 African countries, including Kenya, grew by over 5% in 2016, while 20 others posted growth rates ranging between 3 and 5%.

“Africa beckons with boundless opportunities. There’s no doubt that the future belongs to Africa,” Adesina said. He noted that by 2050, the continent will have the same population as that of present-day China and India combined as well as a growing urban middle class that would boost consumer demand.

For the Bank and Africa, the greatest need for strategic partnership lies in energy infrastructure in a continent where over half of the population representing 645 million people do not have access to electricity.

“We’re determined to change this quickly. That’s why the African Development Bank launched the New Deal on Energy for Africa,” Adesina said.

The new deal espouses the ultimate objective of achieving universal access to electricity over the next ten years.

“The Bank is working on investing Sh1.2 trillion in energy in the next five years and leveraging an additional Sh4.1 to Sh5.2 trillion from the private sector,” Adesina said.

“We plan to connect 130 million people to the grid system, 75 million people through off-grid systems and provide 150 million people with access to clean cooking energy,” he added.

Furthermore, the Bank is taking the lead on matters concerning renewable energy, pushing for an Off-Grid Revolution in Africa by hosting the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative, jointly developed with the African Union. The drive has attracted Sh1 trillion in investment commitments from G7 countries.

The lender is also tapping into domestic channels such as pension funds to close Africa’s Sh5.2 trillion annual infrastructure funding deficit.

President Adesina announced that the Bank will launch the Africa Investment Forum this year to leverage African and global sovereign wealth funds to attract investment by institutional investors and ensure that infrastructure becomes an asset class that can endear itself to the private sector.

“We have used these instruments successfully to help mitigate risks for the concentrated solar power project in Morocco, the largest in the world. We have done the same for Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya, the largest wind farm in Africa, among several others,” he said.

The NDB, was established in 2014 with Sh10.3 trillion share capital by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, often referred to as the BRICS group of countries which account for 42% of the world’s population.