Kenya Rugby Union terms Beer ban as a ‘poor April fool day’ prank by a popular local publication

KRU says reports indicating the ban of beer during matches is fake.

The union says they fully support fans having fun in rugby events.

They have blamed weekly publication Nairobian for the baseless rumours

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has movd to clarify on an article that cicrculated over the weekend concerning the bnning of alcoholic drinks from the sport in the country.

In a statement to media houses on Monday, April 3, 2017, KRU through their Chief Excutive officer Ronald Bukusi, the statemet read that there is absolutely no truth in the article “Rugby: Beer Pressure Banned”, published in a loal weekly publication The Nairobian.

“Entertainment has been, and remains a critical component of the Safari Sevens over the years, and being cognizant of this, the Kenya Rugby Union attaches a high value to it, as well to as the fans who have faithfully supported us over the years.”

There will be no ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol during all of our events, Safari Sevens included.

“We would like to believe that this article, which is a fallacy, was timed to coincide with April Fools Day.”

The popular weekly paper reported that KRU boss Richard Omwela, has warned booze lovers and merry makers that there will be no alcohol in this year’s Safaricom Sevens games.

According to Omwela, the union plans to capitalise on rugby enthusiasts who are focussed on the pitch- and not sideshows. The plan, according to Omwela, entails a strategy that would only attract the ‘true to heart’ real rugby fans – who flood the stands to watch and cheer action on the pitch.

However, it is expected that the latest communication for the Ngong road based body will put matters to rest for now.