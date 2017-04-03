Joho, Junet Mohamed under siege in Migori (PHOTOS)

- Rowdy youth attempt to stop Suna East MP Junet Mohamed’s rally in Migori
- Supporters allied to county governor Okoth Obado are believed to have been behind the fracas
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho received a rude welcome in Migori County on Monday, April 3 in a ceremony where he was the main guest after youths disrupted a re-election rally of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.
Police had to shoot in the air and fire teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy crowd after supporters of Migori Governor Okoth Obado clashed with those of opponent and former cabinet minister Ochillo Ayacko.
The ODM deputy leader was the highlight of the leaders on show who also included senators Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) and James Orengo (Siaya).
Migori Governor Obado stormed Junet’s re-election bid rally at the Posta grounds, bringing things to a standstill as chairs and stones rent their air before the intervention of the police.
Joho’s bodyguard was shot and injured by another attached to the lakeside county boss.
This comes in the midst of an attack on the Orange party’s office on Sunday, April 2 that was set to be launched by the Mombasa county boss today.
