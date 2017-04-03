IEBC rules parallel tallying centre by NASA and Odinga out of order

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday said the National Super Alliance will tally and announce its own results.

The coalition plans to have a committee of 50 people for every polling station, who will act as party agents and voter marshals

The Independent Boundaries and Electoral commission (IEBC) has told the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) to shelve its plans have a parallel tallying centre during the August 8th polls saying it’s not their role.

In a statement to the newsroom, the electoral commission says no authority or institution mandated by the constitution other than IEBC to manage and announce the final tally of all elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is only the Commission that is allowed under the law to count, tally, collate, announce and declare the results of an election. Other actors including political parties shall have access to the results within the framework established by the Commission,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Monday.

Chebukati has encouraged all players in the electioneering process to allow the commission to execute its mandate as set out in law’ reiterating that its commitment to a free, fair and credible election.

He said the Constitution, the Elections Act as amended and the attendant regulations provide the procedure for elections results in management.

“The Commission wishes to assure all players that it is taking all measures to ensure that the eventual outcome of the election reflects the will of the people,” he said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga had on Sunday said NASA would tally and announce its own results during the August 8 General Election.

Mr Odinga said his analysis had shown that the Opposition had the numbers required to kick out Jubilee from power as long as all the votes were counted correctly.

“IEBC will announce their results … and we will announce ours from our tallying centre for comparison.” We will not accept fake results as happened in 2013 at Bomas of Kenya,” he said at a political rally in Nairobi’s Joseph Kang’ethe Grounds in Kibra.

However, Wafula has ruled Odinga out of order saying the commission developed the results management framework which are publicly available on its website.

According to the election amendment law, the framework clarifies the procedure the Commission shall follow in ensuring transparency and accountability in election results management. We invite all actors to review the results management framework.

“By setting up the new integrated election management system (KIEMS), the Commission shall guarantee greater transparency, accountability and audibility of the results,” IEBC stated.

“We expect to have an exhibition of the KIEMS in order to allow the public to appreciate some of the improvements in election management that come with the new technology,” commission re-affirmed.

