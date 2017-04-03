Finally! Popular musician Nyota Ndogo reveals why she always keep smiling

Most of the Kenyan ladies are known for using make-ups to keep their skin natural and look even younger, but for Tanzanian based singer Nyota Ndogo believes in a different case.

Through her twitter and Facebook accounts, she has revealed that the only thing that can make someone younger is the smile.

Despite her age getting to 40’s, Nyota Ndogo still looks like a 20-year-old lady.

Probably Nyota Ndogo is used to bleaching that’s why she always keeps her beautiful looking face the same, social media critics argued.

The ‘Kuna watu na viatu’ singer who got married to a white man describes herself as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

This is what she posted on her Twitter account, “Wanasema why uzeeki nyota nawajibu nakubali matokeo and I smile all the time.sijui kukasirika kwa mda mrefu ila ikifikia hapo basi umeniumiza sana”.

She concludes by saying that she loves smiling and she hates being mad.