East Africa region among key revenue drivers for Huawei

Huawei’s annual revenue for the year 2016 jumped to Sh7.7 trillion representing a 32% growth over the previous year

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions alone contributed Sh2.2 trillion in revenue coming in second after China, which is the firm’s largest market

The Kenyan market is progressive in matters technology as noted in its mobile penetration rate of 88% and Internet users standing at 69.6%

Global Technology solutions provider, Huawei has ranked East Africa among its key revenue drivers.

The firm’s annual revenue for the year 2016 jumped to Sh7.7 trillion representing a 32% growth over the previous year where the firm attributed the results to growing technology solutions uptake in Africa, among other regions.

The firm’s trading results indicate that the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions alone contributed Sh2.2 trillion in revenue coming in second after China, which is the firm’s largest market.

While confirming the firm’s commitment to the local and African market, Huawei Kenya Director for Government Affairs and Public Communications, Cyril Liang Xu said the company’s dream is to build a better-connected world.

READ ALSO: Huawei outlines growth opportunities for Kenyan telcos

“As seen through our offerings in Kenya, our competitively priced smartphones, our Safe City security solutions that now serve more than 800 million people in over 200 cities across over 80 countries and regions in Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific innovations, Seeds for the Future youth training programs amongst others, we aim to achieve an overall sustainable world,” said Xu.

“We believe that this fiscal year will see us deepen our roots in the market by collaborating with companies such as Safaricom and the ICT Authority to offer Kenyans need to be based innovative technologies,” he added.

In 2016, Huawei’s annual spending on research and development reached Sh1.1 trillion. The company’s management said Huawei will strive to offer relevant innovative solutions in their daily operations across all sectors of the Kenyan economy.

The Kenyan market is progressive in matters technology as noted in its mobile penetration rate of 88% and Internet users standing at 69.6%.

The market still has untapped potential which, in the near future, Huawei plans to venture into through innovations such as smart transport and smart grid ICT solutions to curb urbanization challenges, 5G internet connections, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.