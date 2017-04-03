CS Wamalwa defends cabinet colleagues’ involvement in Jubilee campaigns

Wamalwa said cabinet secretaries presence in the political rallies does not in any way compromise their work as public servants.

During the appointment of cabinet secretaries in 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto promised Kenyans that his cabinet will not have politicians, while serving in his government.

Some of the cabinet secretaries and their principal secretaries have gone full blown to market the candidature of Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee party.

Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution and Planning), Charles Keter (Energy and Petroleum) and Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) led the pack of senior servants in government openly campaigning for Uhuru Kenyatta re-election.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has defended his colleagues in cabinet against criticism from the opposition of their involvement Jubilee Party (JP) campaign trail.

In an interview with Citizen TV Extra programme on Monday, Wamalwa said their presence in the political rallies does not in any way compromise their work as public servants.

“I have a duty to inform the public what the government is doing,” Wamalwa said.

“It’s not true that were campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta but we are only telling Kenyans what this administration has done and what it will do, if elected for a second term in office,” he added.

Wamalwa said the political undertones by his colleagues in cabinet and principal secretaries in some public rallies and Jubilee party functions should not be misconstrue to mean making political capital.

“I am not campaigning for Uhuru Kenyatta, I am campaigning for myself, because if Uhuru Kenyatta is not re-elected back to office I will have no job for me,” Nkaissery was quoted last month.

But after months of criticism that the civil servants were unlawfully engaged in campaigns, yesterday state house came out in defence of the civil servants saying that they were not campaigning for the president but are merely being accountable for their duties.

Mr Manoah Esipisu, the state house spokesperson, all the senior civil servants, including cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior staff, have to account on the progress made by the Kenyatta Administration since taking over the reins of power,

“The government has spent trillions of tax payers’ money in infrastructure development and other services, and they have to account for it. Cabinet secretaries are describing investments made under President Kenyatta and the impact thereof,” Esipisu said.

“For us, it is really a question of accountability. It is precisely because public officers are speaking more that the country acknowledges that Kenya is irreversibly transforming,” he added.

