Business highlights – Government sets guidelines for GMO testing in move to safeguard public health

Cooking gas prices rise to Ksh2,030, highest mark since July 2016

The price of a 13kg cylinder of cooking gas has crossed the Ksh2,000 mark for the first time since last July, when the government scrapped tax on the commodity

Dealers have attributed the rebounding prices to higher global costs

Total Kenya, which has the largest gas market share, is charging Ksh2,050 to refill a 13kg cylinder in Nairobi while KenolKobil is selling its K-gas brand at Ksh2,030

The prices tanked below Ksh2,000 last July after the Treasury scrapped value added tax (VAT) on cooking gas to cut costs and boost uptake among poor households. Cooking gas touched an eight-year low last month, making it one of the few bright spots more recently in an economy characterised by rising food and fuel prices that pushed inflation to a four-year high.

Unlike petrol, diesel and kerosene, cooking gas prices are not regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and have been left to market forces. Gas has become the preferred energy source for households, especially in major towns, due to its convenience and because it is cleaner than other cooking fuel.

The VAT removal on gas was part of the government’s plan to wean rural homes off reliance on toxic firewood, kerosene and charcoal. Oil marketers have, however, been pushing for more rigorous checks on unlicensed gas operators, whom they accuse of undercutting the market through irregular refilling. Through the Petroleum Institute of East Africa, the marketers claim that over half of gas cylinders in the market are illegally refilled, posing danger to users.

Government sets conditions for GMO trials in move to safeguard public health

An experimental design for genetically modified maize must be tested before national field trials start, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA)

The environmental watchdog said has said no licence will be issued before experimental design is scrutinised to ascertain safety of the entire process

NEMA Director General Prof Geoffrey Wahungu said if anything went wrong during field trials, the maize could get into the market chain, thereby causing irreversible damage

Wahungu said no licence for national open field trials will be issued before the design is scrutinised to ascertain safety of the entire process. The NEMA boss said Kenya needs assurance that trial farms are within secured areas to minimise the risk of cross-pollination between the modified maize and the conventional variety.

Last year, the National Biosafety Authority approved trials but advised the newly developed maize variety proponents — the Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organisation (KALRO) and their partners, Africa Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) — to seek a permit from NEMA.

This was the culmination of a five-year project named Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) that aimed to produce a drought-resistant maize variety as a way of promoting food security among Africans.

BT maize (genetically modified maize) trials had been sanctioned by the National Biosafety Authority which directed that Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and Nema be closely involved to ensure all adverse effects are mitigated at every step.