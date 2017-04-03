Burna Boy mercilessly trolled by KOT after his pathetic performance

April 3, 2017 26 Views
  • Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy was in the country for one show
  • His set was reportedly late and less than an hour long
  • KOT are not happy

Burna Boy did not have the best time in the country it seems. First he apparently got into a tiny Twitter war with a Kenyan DJ after he announced that he does not play Davido and Burna Boy’s music. The singer responded with a threat saying that he would turn his station into an ‘ashtray.’

His performance at Privee, which seemed to a spur of the moment decision, was not well received either. Reportedly starting at 4am and ending before the hour was up. KOT have come for his throat and the Soke’ hitmaker is allegedly on a rampage blocking all Kenyan Twitter accounts that follow him.

In case you do not know him–because that seems to be a running theme–he sang this popular song that hit a few years ago.

 

 

 

