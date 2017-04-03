Burna Boy mercilessly trolled by KOT after his pathetic performance

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy was in the country for one show

His set was reportedly late and less than an hour long

KOT are not happy

Burna Boy did not have the best time in the country it seems. First he apparently got into a tiny Twitter war with a Kenyan DJ after he announced that he does not play Davido and Burna Boy’s music. The singer responded with a threat saying that he would turn his station into an ‘ashtray.’

His performance at Privee, which seemed to a spur of the moment decision, was not well received either. Reportedly starting at 4am and ending before the hour was up. KOT have come for his throat and the Soke’ hitmaker is allegedly on a rampage blocking all Kenyan Twitter accounts that follow him.

Pulse Magazine: Local rapper Jemedari could not resist taking a photo with Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/dxN1dLOZ4c — #Kaya: 20, May 2017 (@MrJemedari) April 3, 2017

f Burna Boy can block 40M Kenyans in 30mins calculate the number of albums he can produce in a year working at the same rate… pic.twitter.com/VPe9ME1uua — Towett (@TowettKE) April 3, 2017

#BurnaBoyBlockChallenge Am sure when @TrendsKenya tweeted Burna Boy : " Burna Boy you're now trending in Kenya, " he blocked them too. 😅😅 — IAN CHELIAN 😅 (@ian_chelian) April 3, 2017

Burna Boy thought he would troll Kenyans on Twitter 😂😂. Angeuliza Kofi Olominde kwanza — Agan Bright Adenyi (@Aganbright) April 3, 2017

Watu hawana chills 😂😂😂🙌 @Mtupombe Burna Boy 's Tour Bus Spotted in westlands pic.twitter.com/at5sUv0woP — Aggrey Malik (@AggreyElimlim) April 3, 2017

KOT : Who is this guy Burna Boy ?

Burna Boy : pic.twitter.com/WoVMJ0YWbk — Kenyan Musik (@KenyanMusik) April 3, 2017

Burna boy spent more time in kenya smoking weed than performing — Peter Griffin (@iGryff) April 3, 2017

After seen Burna boy trending on twitter ME: pic.twitter.com/hm02VAbD6G — Saul Amiss 🇰🇪 (@SaulAmiss16) April 3, 2017

If Burna boy can block 40M kenyans then you can get a text back — kamtu ka mbao (@kampupi) April 3, 2017

In kenya we have our own @JimmyGait doing real music..so bruh Burna boy hold your horses apa ni kenya — Keemkorah (@keemkim254) April 3, 2017

In case you do not know him–because that seems to be a running theme–he sang this popular song that hit a few years ago.