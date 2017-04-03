AfDB in Sh26 billion plan to help finance construction of Kenya-Uganda road

The African Development Bank (AfDB) to loan Kenya and Uganda Sh26 billion for the construction of Kenya-Uganda road

Out of Sh26 billion loan, Kenya will receive Sh15 billion loan kitty while Uganda will get Sh11 billion

Part of the Sh15 billion loan Kenya will receive would be used for the construction of a 32KM Eldoret Town bypass

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $253 million (Sh26 billion) loan to the Governments of Kenya and Uganda for the construction of an 118-kilometer road connecting the two countries.

The credit facility will be shared between the two countries with Kenya being the major beneficiary, claiming $147.3 million (Sh15 billion) and Uganda receiving $105.7 million (Sh11 billion).

Some of the cash will be used for the construction of a 32 km Eldoret Town bypass.

Once complete in 2021, the project is set to improve the living standards of the 1.4 million people in the project zone of influence.

The upgrading of the 118 km stretch connecting Kapchorwa (Uganda) to Kitale (Kenya) will provide an all-weather access road for citizens, farmers and traders.

The project also includes the construction of a One Stop Border Post in Suam to facilitate trade between the two countries, travelers, and transport operators.

The upgrading of the road will reduce the travel time in Uganda (Kapchorwa-Suam) from 4 hours to 1.5 hours and in Kenya (Suam-Kitale) from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes.

The project area is fertile and has high agricultural potential. The upgrading of the road from gravel to bitumen standard will facilitate the supply of farm inputs and transportation of produce to major market centers.

The construction of the Eldoret bypass (32km) seeks to reduce traffic congestion in Eldoret Town, by avoiding crossing of the city center, thus increasing the average speed to 42km per hour up from the current from 26km per hour using the Eldoret Bypass.

“The proposed intervention is also in line with the Bank’s Ten Year Strategy and meets four of the High Fives by contributing to the integration of the EAC countries,” said Amadou Oumarou, Director of the Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development Department of the Bank.

He said the project would further improve the quality of life by providing socio-economic facilities to people in the zone of influence, increase agricultural production through access to markets and reduce transport costs, which will lower the cost of doing business as well as play a pivotal role in industrialization.

The AfDB loan will cover 89% and 88% of the Uganda and Kenya project costs respectively. The Government of Uganda and Kenya would contribution just 11% and 12% of their respective country project expenses.