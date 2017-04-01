Sofapaka gets Ksh50m sponsorship from Betika

Sofapaka has been selected due to its neutrality and as a club that embodies the Kenyan spirit.

The team is now more ready to deliver silverware and promote the firms brand.

Kshs50million sponsorship will boosts the team to achieve more.

Betika Beting Company has entered into a partnership in sponsoring the Sofapaka FC in the main Kenyan Premier League for the next one year.

It was officially revealed during the official unveiling by Sofapaka officials, and the betting firm officials and also the KPL senior chiefs Ambrose Rachier and Frank Okoth.

Mr Muchiri said that they selected Sofapaka because it’s the club that that represented the country well in the region and also continues to fight for the top position despite the challenges the club is undergoing.

The Chairman of the KPL Ambrose Rachier said that Betting Companies are contributing a lot in funding the sports and also in creating the revenue to the government which creates jobs to most of the youths.

During he release of the 2017/2017 budget by the Treasury ministry,the government has ordered to cut 50 percent as a gambling tax .

Betika is the only company with a local shareholding to be involved in a sponsorship of such magnitude.