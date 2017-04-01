Celebs remember Janet Kanini

Janet Kanini Ikua passed away earlier today after a long battle with lung cancer

Celebrities went to social media in remembrance of her fighter’s spirit

NTV presenter Larry Madowo first broke the news on social media that former presenter Janet Kanini had succumbed to cancer. This follows after a years’ long battle with the disease. The TV personality’and father had died from the same illness. Her death comes a few months after the announcement that she was winning the battle against the disease.

“This may sound strange but one advantage to being diagnosed with a terminal illness is that you get a chance to get right with God, or Allah for my Muslim brothers and sisters. You have time to recall your life, to repent for wrongs done, to seek forgiveness from others and forgive them too. To find that peace that surpasses all human understanding because now you know that you’re ready to go home. That wonderful, magnificent, final home where there is no more pain, or chemo side effects, or doubt, or fear. So even as you believe for healing, keep yourself spiritually strong and ready to be taken to your final resting place at any moment, because we have our desires but God has His plans that are for our greater good. Be ready…” she wrote in a post on social media.

Celebrities have been sending nothing but love to her and her family in this sad time.