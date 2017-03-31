Supersport cancels live broadcast for all Kenya Premier league matches

March 31, 2017

Supersport which is the official Kenya Premier League (KPL) broadcast sponsors, once again  has pulled out of streaming live matches at the last minute without warning the viewers.

This comes after KPL and Supersport came into loggerheads over varied muggy issues which involves release of comprehensive fixtures.

Shabana players celebrate promotion to Kenyan premier league.Photo/Courtesy

Supersport had signed and extended five year broadcast deal with KPL which was to see Kenya Premier League get almost Shs100million more than the deal sealed when the company visited South Africa.

The two consecutive matches that were to be live broadcasted in due the three weeks includes; AFC Leopards vs Nzoia United at Machakos Stadium and Tusker FC vs Chemelil Sugar FC at Afraha Stadium

 

 

Sports

