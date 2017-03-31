Onyonka ditches ODM for Ford Kenya

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka has defected to Ford Kenya three months after returning to the party.

In December last year, Onyonka alongside his Bomachoge Chache counterpart Simon Ogari rejoined ODM weeks after decamping to Jubilee Party.

Onyonka had alleged that Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto, had broken its promises to him and his constituents.

“We have realised nothing is going to be done, that the country is taking the wrong direction… that we would rather stay in ODM and work with the party,” he said.

He apologised to members of the party led by opposition Chief Raila Odinga and thanked them for welcoming him back.

“I take this opportunity to apologise to Raila and all ODM members,” he told a cheering crowd during a meeting of the party’s governing council at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi then.

Last year during Nyacheki by-elections Onyonka was chased from a polling station where he had gone to witness voting. The crowd told him off saying he was not an observer.

