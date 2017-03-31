New Democratic Party (NDP) to vet all candidates eyeing its party ticket

Candidates who will be seeking to contest on the New Democratic Party (NDP) ticket will be required to seek clearance from the multi-agency team tasked to ensure all those seeking for elective seats comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The team comprises of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Ethics (IEBC) and Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Registrar of political parties, Directorate of Public Prosecution, Attorney General and Public Service Commission will clear the aspirants on their integrity.

The committee will into look into among other issues, integrity, including the authenticity of academic documents.

READ MORE: IEBC threatens to take action on violent aspirants as jubilee moves to discipline its rogue members

And now the party says any aspirant who fails to meet the integrity test will automatically be disqualified.

“Before we issue nomination certificates to them, we are insisting that they present to us a clearance letter from the relevant authority on their integrity,” Muthangya told X news at the party headquarters in Nairobi yesterday, adding that a disciplinary team has been constituted to ensure that all applicants abide by the Law.

“Everybody must comply because we don’t want our party to be tainted by people who are not compliant with Chapter Six,” he added.

On his part, NDP Deputy Party Leader Simon Kirubi said since the party’s manifesto is anchored on championing the youth agenda, leadership is focussed in ensuring that they capture majority of the elective positions in the forthcoming General elections.

Kirubi exuded confidence that the party had tapped into the skill of youthful aspirants who will flex muscles with the ‘big boys’ and were determined to field more candidates countrywide.

“We want the youth to be on the ballot even if they can’t afford nomination fees. We will do whatever it takes to ensure they are on the ballot on August 8. We want to unite them and ensure that they get slots in various elective positions,” Kirubi noted.

READ MORE: IEBC gazettes election rules, official campaigns to start in May