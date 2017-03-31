M-Net Edge, M-Net Family and M-Net Movies Showcase removed from M-Net channels

M-Net Edge, M-Net Family and M-Net Movies Showcase will no longer be showing on M-Net from tomorrow, Saturday, 1 April 2017

Fresh new schedules on M-Net channels to improve DStv customers viewing will see the end of these specialist channels

MultiChoice business has listened to customers’ feedback and is now making changes to improve their viewing experience across the M-Net channels. From tomorrow, DStv Premium customers can look forward to a fresh new scheduling approach on the M-Net which will result in fewer repeats of movies and series.

The ever-popular content on M-Net Edge will be integrated into M-Net 101 (East and West). This will give customers a supersized channel with bumper-to-bumper entertainment ranging from the latest shows to the edgier entertainment previously on M-Net Edge. Extended prime time on M-Net 101 will be from 18:00 CAT to midnight every day. This means fewer repeats on M-Net, which will now be the one destination for the best and newest shows.

To top it off, M-Net will pull out all the stops to give DStv customers great entertainment on Saturdays. The reality show repeats will be dropped on Saturdays and Sundays, in favour of fresh sitcoms and dramas which will air on Saturdays from 18:00. Brand new series like cutting-edge medical drama Pure Genius (Augustus Prew, Dermot Mulroney, and Odette Annable), dark comedy Imposters (Inbar Lavi, Parker Young and Stephen Bishop) and the return of Wentworth Miller in firm favourite, Prison Break will start from 19:30.

The plan is to schedule fresh movies more often, so M-Net Movies Showcase (channel 107) will be dropped in favour of more themed pop-up channels which have been very well received.

Reset your recordings

Make sure to reset your recordings because Elementary, Major Crimes and Grimm, as well as Express from the US shows Crashing, Girls, Homeland, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Lucifer will move to their new home in their brand new time-slot on M-Net.