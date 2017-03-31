Latest news headlines-March 31 2017 ‘Fake papers’ scandal hits Jubilee party ahead of primaries

‘Fake papers’ scandal hits Jubilee party ahead of primaries

Jubilee party says it is verifying the academic credentials of some of its aspirants after questions were raised on their authenticity.

It is emerging that some politicians have presented fake academic papers in attempts to cheat their way to the ballot.

At least two petitions have been received at the Jubilee party headquarters questioning the authenticity of the academic papers of some aspirants.

Among those being questioned is that for Nyeri gubernatorial aspirants Thuo Mathenge and Starehe constituency lawmaker Maina Kamanda.

Activists who have presented the petitions want the party to explain why it admitted Mr Mathenge’s nomination papers while ‘knowing he presented questionable credentials’.

For Kamanda, the petitioner wants the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) to scrutinize his KCSE certificate.

IEBC hands reprieve to nomination losers

Losers in the upcoming political party primaries could still be on the ballot should they choose to go it alone.

The lifeline has been given after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) left open a window in the election laws for aspirants to run as independent candidates.

This has been occasioned by an ambiguity in the Election Amendment Act, 2016 that outlawed party hoping.

It now emerges that the drafters of the law only prohibited losers from joining other parties but did not seal the provision that allows such aspirants to run as independent candidates.

And that has come to the benefit of would be party nomination losers given the high stakes in the exercise scheduled to kick off from April 13, 2017 to April 26, 2017.

“Each political party wishing to participate in the elections must finalise its primaries on or before the 26th April 2017,” IEBC said.

“Candidates intending to participate in the general elections as independent candidates shall cease being members of any political party by May 8, 2017, being 3 months before the General Election,” the electoral agency added in a Gazette notice signed by its chairman Wafula Chebukati.